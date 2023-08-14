Contrasting City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. City Office REIT pays out -88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.49%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.15 $16.99 million ($0.45) -11.51 Farmland Partners $61.21 million 8.97 $11.67 million $0.26 43.23

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -5.76% -1.51% -0.66% Farmland Partners 28.77% 2.97% 1.49%

Summary

Farmland Partners beats City Office REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

