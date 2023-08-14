Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) versus bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Critical Comparison

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bioMérieux and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMérieux 0 2 2 0 2.50 Arkema 1 2 4 0 2.43

bioMérieux currently has a consensus target price of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Arkema has a consensus target price of $100.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.98%. Given bioMérieux’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe bioMérieux is more favorable than Arkema.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMérieux $3.99 billion 2.97 $711.16 million N/A N/A Arkema $12.17 billion 0.66 $1.02 billion $7.03 15.16

This table compares bioMérieux and Arkema’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than bioMérieux.

Profitability

This table compares bioMérieux and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A Arkema 4.98% 9.59% 5.19%

Volatility and Risk

bioMérieux has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arkema beats bioMérieux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioMérieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

About Arkema

(Get Free Report)

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. In addition, the company offers performance polymers, such as long chain polyamides and fluoropolymers; and performance additives comprising of thiochemicals, specialty surfactants, organic and hydrogen peroxides, and molecular sieves. Further, it provides coating solutions comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives; decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbents, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. Additionally, the company offers fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.