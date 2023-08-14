Analyzing Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) & Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Breville Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and Breville Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 6.49 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 34.82

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and Breville Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Breville Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Breville Group has a consensus target price of C$23.10, indicating a potential upside of 77.00%. Given Breville Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Breville Group is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi beats Breville Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans. Breville Group Limited markets and sells its products under the Breville, Baratza, Kambrook, and Sage brands, as well as under third party brands, such as Nespresso and Polyscience. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

