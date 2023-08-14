FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) vs. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Critical Comparison

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Synopsys 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synopsys has a consensus target price of $438.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $10.05 million 0.89 -$1.80 million ($0.32) -3.91 Synopsys $5.08 billion 12.83 $984.59 million $5.93 72.25

This table compares FalconStor Software and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -6.48% N/A -6.70% Synopsys 17.41% 16.29% 9.66%

Risk & Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synopsys beats FalconStor Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Further, it provides security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. The company serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. Synopsys, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

