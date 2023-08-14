Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Head to Head Analysis

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.13 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.23

Leo Holdings Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40% Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

