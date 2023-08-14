StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of FLXS opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

