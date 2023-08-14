WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Head to Head Analysis

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -273.30% -41.10% -37.71% WaveDancer -152.21% -198.64% -127.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Red Cat and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Cat and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $9.91 million 5.33 -$27.09 million ($0.50) -1.90 WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.77 -$17.75 million N/A N/A

WaveDancer has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat.

Risk and Volatility

Red Cat has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Cat beats WaveDancer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

