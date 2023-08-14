Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Critical Comparison

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -1.68% -0.92% -0.21% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Fibra Danhos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 3.70 -$9.26 million ($0.17) -223.81 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fibra Danhos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Fibra Danhos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

