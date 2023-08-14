Reviewing Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,321.57%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

19.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30% Mercedes-Benz Group 9.97% 17.78% 5.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 8,350.74 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -0.65 Mercedes-Benz Group $158.09 billion 0.51 $15.28 billion $15.09 5.02

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform. It provides P7 EV Modular Platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; and Proxima Powered by REE, a class 5 fully drive-by-wire walk-in step van, which comprises EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE's fully-flat modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology, which includes improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, driver visibility and safety, and enhanced maneuverability. Further, the company provides P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with REE's all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control, handling, and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, MaaS providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.