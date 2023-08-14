Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) vs. Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) Head-To-Head Review

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Hero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of $24.63, indicating a potential upside of 478.05%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -56.57% -47.18% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -124.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Hero Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.99) -2.14 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

