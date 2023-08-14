Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head-To-Head Review

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.04% 42.95% 14.32% Advantest 23.32% 38.41% 23.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 11 10 0 2.48 Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Advantest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Advantest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.21 billion 3.99 $2.79 billion $10.57 19.32 Advantest $4.15 billion 5.62 $964.96 million $5.14 24.27

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advantest pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Advantest on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.