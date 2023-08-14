Head-To-Head Comparison: Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Kartoon Studios’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.24 million N/A N/A Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 1.10 -$45.60 million N/A N/A

International Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kartoon Studios.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

20.1% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Kartoon Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -1.67% Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43%

Volatility & Risk

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Media Acquisition and Kartoon Studios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kartoon Studios has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 397.51%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Summary

International Media Acquisition beats Kartoon Studios on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

