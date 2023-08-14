Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.