Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repay

Repay Stock Down 2.0 %

RPAY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $887.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.02. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $594,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 234,413 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,806,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.