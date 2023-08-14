Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $50.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 275,398 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 129,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

