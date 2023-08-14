Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Shares of MRK opened at $107.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

