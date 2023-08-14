Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $146.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.52.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.