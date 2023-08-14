NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NCR Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.66. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. NCR’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

