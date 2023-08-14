Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

OC stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

