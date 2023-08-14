Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 16.7 %

NYSE:SFE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.