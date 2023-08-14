Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Star Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGU

Star Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Group

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $420.44 million, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.47. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 3,123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 29,929.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares in the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.