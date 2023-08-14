Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Startek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Startek had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

