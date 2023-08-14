Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TROX

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,087 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $16,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.