Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VVI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.46 million, a P/E ratio of 115.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. Viad has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viad by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

