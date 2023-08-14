Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

ADXS opened at $1.14 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

