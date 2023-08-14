ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.47.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
