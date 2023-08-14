StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 3.0 %

ARTW opened at $2.75 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

