ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
