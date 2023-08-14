ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

