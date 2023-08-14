Royal Bank of Canada Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$6.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.70.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 4.9 %

TSE CFW opened at C$5.59 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.3208955 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

