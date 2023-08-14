Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market cap of C$452.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.70 and a 52-week high of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.3208955 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

