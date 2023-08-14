Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$284.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$267.45.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$243.50 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$164.90 and a 12-month high of C$254.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.