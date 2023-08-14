Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$267.45.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$243.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$228.98. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$164.90 and a 12-month high of C$254.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

