CIBC Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$515.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1165501 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

