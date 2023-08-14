Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.63.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.1165501 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

