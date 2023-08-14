Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIF. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.80.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$50.84 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

