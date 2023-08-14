Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$267.45.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$243.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$164.90 and a 52-week high of C$254.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$244.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$228.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

