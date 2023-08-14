Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.80.

Shares of AIF opened at C$50.84 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$61.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

