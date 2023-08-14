Financial Contrast: LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) versus Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $8.76 million 0.51 -$1.74 million ($0.03) -2.28

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LanzaTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mace Security International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -54.90% -25.71% Mace Security International -22.99% N/A N/A

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Mace Security International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

