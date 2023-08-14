Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

