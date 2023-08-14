Head-To-Head Comparison: Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -9.58% -32.80% -11.97% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -91.58%

Volatility & Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dynatronics and Nemaura Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.07 -$3.99 million ($1.33) -0.59 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 281.78 -$14.14 million ($0.59) -1.32

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Dynatronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. It also exports its products. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

