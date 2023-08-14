Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,553 shares of company stock worth $1,616,561. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

