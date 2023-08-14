Avalon (NYSE:AWX) & Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Critical Review

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) and Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon and Agilyx ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $81.18 million N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.42) -6.17 Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 2.21

Agilyx ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon. Avalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilyx ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -1.17% -2.63% -1.13% Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon and Agilyx ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Avalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agilyx ASA beats Avalon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon



Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages golf courses and related clubhouses and facilities; and a hotel and its associated resort amenities, as well as an athletic center. Its golf and country club facilities offer swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining and banquet, and conference facilities, salon, and spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as hotel, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, bath, fitness center, restaurants, bars, cigar lounge, salon and spa, banquet and conference facilities, and adjoining tennis center. Avalon Holdings Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.

About Agilyx ASA



Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

