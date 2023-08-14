Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.
About Cancer Genetics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cancer Genetics
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.