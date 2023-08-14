Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 4.25. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

