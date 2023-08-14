Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
FORD stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.45.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
