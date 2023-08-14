Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

FORD stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.