Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.84 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

