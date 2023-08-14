Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5,873.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.