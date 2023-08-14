Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at ATB Capital

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.40.

STN stock opened at C$89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$58.88 and a 12-month high of C$90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.66.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

