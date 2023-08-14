Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$96.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.40.

TSE:STN opened at C$89.69 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$58.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.66.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.5876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

