Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.40.

Stantec Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:STN opened at C$89.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.66. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$58.88 and a 12-month high of C$90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.5876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

